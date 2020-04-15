Watch the Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Pawtucket Red Sox, Friday at 8pm and Saturday at 6:30pm
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will play virtual baseball games on "MLB The Show" this weekend with the games broadcast locally on 69 WFMZ-TV and Service Electric TV-2 Sports. The games will also livestream on WFMZ.com and WFMZ's Facebook page. Watch 69Sports Director, Dan Moscaritolo's preview of the event in the video below:
In addition to virtual baseball, there will be several opportunities for fans to help the local coronavirus relief efforts. During the broadcast, a GoFundMe will be available for fans to donate to local healthcare workers. That is in addition to the "In This Together" t-shirts that the IronPigs have had on sale, where the net proceeds will benefit local healthcare providers in the fight against COVID-19. T-Shirts can be purchased from the IronPigs online store.