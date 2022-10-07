Lehigh Valley Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hockey is back in the Lehigh Valley.

This season, you can catch some Phantoms games on WFMZ-TV, starting this weekend.

The Phantoms have several preseason games, including one at the PPL Center against the Hershey Bears on Saturday.

Lehigh Valley opens the season the following weekend on the road, before returning to Allentown on Oct. 22.

Here's the list of games, produced by Service Electric Cable TV, that will air live on WFMZ-TV starting at 7 p.m. --

October 8

November 12

November 26

December 17

December 31

January 28

February 18

March 11

