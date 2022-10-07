ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hockey is back in the Lehigh Valley.
This season, you can catch some Phantoms games on WFMZ-TV, starting this weekend.
The Phantoms have several preseason games, including one at the PPL Center against the Hershey Bears on Saturday.
Lehigh Valley opens the season the following weekend on the road, before returning to Allentown on Oct. 22.
Here's the list of games, produced by Service Electric Cable TV, that will air live on WFMZ-TV starting at 7 p.m. --
October 8
November 12
November 26
December 17
December 31
January 28
February 18
March 11