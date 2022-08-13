What you need to know about the historic 'Peace and Gloves' event in Reading

A historic boxing event will take place on Saturday, August 13.
The Mayor of Reading along with city officials announced a boxing event that will bring together boxers from different gyms on Penn Street to show off their skills.
Peace and Gloves event Reading
Reading's Penn Street be closed off and make way for up-and-coming young boxers to fight and show off their talents for free.
There will also be more events before boxing which starts at 3:30 p.m. An exotic car show, live music and much more.
Alex Betances of the Star City boxing gym is the organizer.
He, along with other gym owners and trainers, spoke to 69 News about the event at an open workout they held on Wednesday at Star City in Reading.
The Mayor of Reading was also there.
