Khainell Wheeler is set to fight for the first time since 2019. Wheeler is ready to fight in Florida on Saturday.
Wheeler is coming off four straight victories and his opponent this weekend is also undefeated in his career. This is also a big moment for Wheeler as it is his first time fighting outside Pennsylvania and his first time on a plane.
The invite for this fight came last weekend and Wheeler jumped at the opportunity. He noted he has been working on different items and is ready to put them in action.