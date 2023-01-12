WHEELING, WV. - Wheeling getting the better of Reading once again, handing the Royals a, 5-2 loss on Wednesday night. The Nailers have won three of out the last four matchups between the two.
Shane Sellar gave the Royals an early, 1-0 lead at the six minute mark of the first period. They wouldn't score again until the third.
In that time, the Nailers came out in the second period firing on all cylinders, netting two goals to grab hold of the lead. They would tack on a third early on in the third period to effectively put this one out of reach.
Charlie Gerard, who assisted on the opening goal, would find the back of the net to get the Royals within one just over the midway point in the third period. Zayde Wisdom also recorded an assist on each Royals goal in the effort.
The Nailers would scored seconds after Gerard's goal to squash any possible momentum and push the lead back to two.
Reading returns home this weekend for a two-game set against Adirondack.