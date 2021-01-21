READING, Pa. - The Muhlenberg boy's basketball team is off to a 3-1 start, and one of the key contributors to their great start has been TJ White. Since his freshman year, White has truly come into his own as a premiere player for the Muhls.
Muhlenberg is one of the highest scoring teams in Berks county, White doing his part on the offensive averaging 17 points per game so far this season. He has also become the Muhls biggest threat from three-point range.
Not only has White become an offensive threat, defensive he has improved his game too. He has become a leader on the team and is helping to continue the successes this program has recently achieved.
Thursday night, White and the Muhls might find buckets hard to come by taking on one of the top defensive programs in the county, Berks Catholic.