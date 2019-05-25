Whitehall advances to 5A district baseball final

Sports

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Whitehall notched a 3-2 walk-off win over Southern Lehigh on Saturday afternoon at DeSales University in a District 11 5A semi-final. With the win, the Zephyrs advance to the championship to face Blue Mountain.

Blue Mountain defeated Pottsville 5-2 in the other semi-final in the bracket on Saturday. The two will play for the title on Tuesday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Whitehall scored the game-winning run via an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

