Whitehall defeated Bethlehem Catholic 49-14 as Phillipsburg fell 28-6 to St. Joseph's-Montvale in high school football on Saturday.
The Zephyrs' road win at BASD Stadium started with them jumping out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and they cruised from there.
The Stateliners' lone score in the season-opening loss came in the third quarter as the team battled without their starting quarterback for much of the contest. Phillipsburg trailed by just eight points in the fourth quarter, but two touchdowns by St. Joseph's in the final period of play sealed the win for them.