Whitehall, Becahi boy's volleyball teams advance

The opening round of the 2019 PIAA boy's volleyball tournament began on Tuesday with several teams in the coverage area in action. Two teams played close to home at Catasauqua High School.

Whitehall, who just won the District 11 championship, swept Central, from District 12, 3-0 in a first round match in the 3A bracket. The Zephyrs will advance to face Northeastern in the next round.

Also at the 3A level, Parkland faced Central York, the District 3 champion, in an opening round contest. The Trojans were swept by Central York, 3-0. That match was at Dallastown High School.

In the 2A bracket, Bethlehem Catholic bested Lower Dauphin 3-1 at Catty. The Golden Hawks dropped the second set, but bounced back to earn the win. They will face Ambridge in the quarterfinals.

In another 2A contest, Holy Redeemer beat Brandywine Heights at Wilkes University on Tuesday night.

