ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pate's Park playing host to the District XI-5A semifinals on Thursday night. Whitehall out paces East Stroudsburg South, 9-0 to get within one win of a District title.
The Zephyrs jumped out to the early lead and held off the comeback charge the rest of the way. Four runs were scored in the first inning, Haley Barton, Aubrey Steiner and Emma Bonshak with RBI singles as part of the run.
Whitehall and Pocono Mountain East will play for the 5A title next Thursday at Pate's Park. First pitch is set for 4:00 PM.