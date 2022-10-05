WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall playing host to Stroudsburg on Wednesday night, the Zephyrs posting a shutout in a big win for their playoff chances.
The Zephyrs wasting no time in this one grabbing control of the game, Emma Bonshak putting it away on a missed shot by Mya Frana. They would maintain that lead into the third quarter.
Less than 30 seconds into the third quarter, Bonshak scores her second of the night, and the final goal in the game.
At 9-6, the Zephyrs moved a step close to locking up their spot in the upcoming District XI-2A tournament.