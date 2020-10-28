NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton hosting Whitehall in the first round of the District XI boys and girls soccer championships. The Zephyrs boys' team escaping with a win, while the K-Kids girls' team defended home field.
The Whitehall boys opening play with a 1-0 win over the host K-Kids. After a scoreless tie through much of the game, Jacob Gier finding the back of the net after a little give and go with Seth Marsteller.
In the girls' game, it would take a shootout to decide who is moving on. After the Zephyr's missed back-to-back chances, Alex Benedict hits a top shelf shot and the K-Kids advance to the next round.
The Whitehall boys' team will take on Emmaus in their next matchup, and the Northampton girls' will face Parkland.