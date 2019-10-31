WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall boys' soccer program has been building for years to reach a district final. The team will have to wait a few more days to get there. Thursday's inclement weather forced the postponement of all the district soccer finals and now the Zephyrs will play for gold on Saturday.
For Whitehall it is the program's first district finals appearance. They will battle Emmaus on Saturday night at Parkland High School for the 4A title.
Head coach Chris Bastidas has been working with some of these players for six years to get to this point.