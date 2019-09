WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall prevailed over Easton 2-1 in overtime in an EPC boys' soccer match at the Zephyr Sports Complex on Monday night. Abdul Ojulari-Sulyman scored the game-winner in the extra period for the Zephyrs.

The win improved Whitehall to 8-3 while the loss dropped Easton to 7-4.

Whitehall struck first with a first-half goal by Kresstoph Whittick. Easton's Jonathan Morello netted Easton's goal to force overtime in the second half.