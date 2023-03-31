WHITEHALL, Pa. - The EPC softball season in full swing, Emmaus paying a visit to Whitehall on Friday afternoon. The Zephyrs edging the Green Hornets in the final innings, 4-3.
This game resumed in the second inning after play had been suspended, the Zephyrs up, 1-0.
The Green Hornets would tie things up in the top of the third, Daria Krout with the game tying single. A few innings later, tied at two now, the Zephyrs reclaiming the lead on an Isabella Muth home run in the bottom of the sixth.
Emma Bonshak would add the insurance needed for the Zephyrs after the solo shot, she would hit an RBI single.
Whitehall improves to, 5-0 on the season while Emmaus falls back to, 3-2.