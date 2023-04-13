WHITEHALL, Pa. - Rivalry matchup in Whitehall between the Zephyrs and Northampton, both teams top contenders for titles at the mid-mark. The host Zephyrs with a hard fought, 5-3 win.
This one started off in the Konkrete Kids favor, top of the first they would put up two runs. Emma Fraley scoring the second run with a towering double.
Moving along to the fifth inning, the game tied at three runs apiece now, the Zephyrs would grab hold of the lead. Jessica Spanitz with another RBI giving her squad a, 4-3 advantage.
In the sixth, the Zephyrs would add some insurance runs, Sienna Meli with an RBI line drive.
Whitehall remains undefeated at, 11-0 while Northampton suffers theirs second loss, 9-2.