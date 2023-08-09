WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall enters the 2023 season as the reigning District XI-5A champs, something has become familiar to the program in recent years. A solid way to start the new campaign for the new head coach, Andy Marino.
The Zephyrs new lead man comes from the college ranks, Marino not the only coach with college experience on staff. Defensive coordinator Jeff Pukszyn bringing that level of experience as well.
"With the college game, I think it just helps with preparation. You do it for a long time. You learn some things. I think it could benefit us."
Returning quarterback, Trey Dogmanits speaking to the level of coaching on the defensive end and how it's helped them get better in practice offensively.
"I feel like it would help us. In practice when you go against that well of a coached of a defense it's going to help us when we play someone else."
Offensively, the Zephyrs have the makings to be a special group. Dogmanits has plenty of weapons whom he's built trust and chemistry with to put the ball in their hands.
With some hard fought wins and loses a season ago, this is a team that was able to utilize balance to help keep them in any game. That balance leading to confidence heading into the start of this season.
Marino sees the confidence in his Zephyrs squad and wants to see that grow as they get closer to kickoff, "We want to raise our standard every day and hold each other accountable for the love of each other."
Whitehall begins the new season against William Allen on August 25th.