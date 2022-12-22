WHITEHALL, Pa. - Great night to be indoors on the basketball court, and even more so to be a Whitehall Zephyr. Right before the holiday break, the Zephyrs picking up a marquee win over Pocono Mountain West, 63-61.
The Panthers were previously unbeaten heading into Thursday night's road contest.
These two teams trading shots for the first half, but the second would be a much different story. The Zephyrs taking control in the third quarter to jump out to a 47-33 lead heading into the fourth.
Luke Keppel Paced the Zephyrs offense with 19 points in the win. On the other side, Julian Pagan helped push the Panthers comeback in the fourth, with part of his game-high 20 points.
Whitehall was outscored 28-16 in the final quarter, hanging on for their sixth win of the season. They currently sit at 6-2, while Pocono Mountain West suffers the setback to, 6-1.