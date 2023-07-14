ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday at the Bash at the Beach tipping off with a cross-county showdown between Governor Mifflin and Whitehall. The Zephyrs getting the better of their Berks County foe, 51-46.
First half of action the Zephyrs were putting on a clinic after a back and forth start to this one. The Mustangs would get within three, 16-13 but the Zephyrs went off on a 14-5 run to close out the half.
AJ Hines and Talon Dogmanits helping to put the Zephyrs up, 30-18 going into the half.
In the second half, the Mustangs putting on a charge to get back into this one. The comeback effort wouldn't be enough though as they fall
Awaiting Whitehall in the winner's bracket at 7:00 PM on Friday, Allentown Central Catholic.