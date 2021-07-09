WHITEHALL, Pa. - The 2021 high school football season is fast approaching and schools around the area are preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Whitehall is hosting a 16-team, 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday. The reigning District 11-5A champions are providing an opportunity for local student-athletes to compete without traveling far.

Whitehall head coach Matt Senneca is excited for the event, part of what has been a more normal offseason compared to last year.