WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall football hosted a 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday at Whitehall High School as high school football programs across the area begin to prepare for the upcoming season. The event allowed for teams to stay local and avoid traveling far for similar tournaments.
Emmaus battled Neumann Goretti in the final of the tournament with Neumann Goretti earning the victory.
All told, 16 teams competed in the tournament. Players noted the ability to build chemistry with their teammates at events like this, something that couldn't be done in recent off-seasons.