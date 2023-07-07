WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are one week from one of the best high school sports events of the summer, Bash at the Beach Basketball Showcase at Cedar Beach. Leading up to it - the final night of the Lehigh Valley Summer Basketball League.
Saucon Valley faced Whitehall Thursday.
In the 1st half, Whitehall worked it down the court to Sudge Hoderewski, who hit the long jumper part of his 5 points.
Saucon was keeping it close. Caleb Grim got it and banked home the jumper. He finished with 10 points. Panthers were up 17-15 at the break.
In the 2nd half, Whitehall worked it to Sebastian Orochena. He dribbled in and hit the jumper. He led all scorers with 15 points.
Zephyrs win, 36-34.