WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall softball program remains unbeaten and looks the part of a EPC and District XI title contender. The Zephyrs putting their unblemished record on the line against Northampton on Thursday.
This rivalry showdown on Thursday with a little added spark, the Konkrete Kids another sure fire contender for a conference and District title. The K-Kids entering this one with just one loss on the season.
For the Zephyrs, they've taken this season one game at a time. Never letting any moment become too big for them to overcome, or any opponent either.
This is a group that focuses on themselves and the things they know they can control. So far, this mentality has led to plenty of success.