WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall got off to a hot start in 2021, winning their first three games. Since then, the Zephyrs have cooled off a bit with four straight losses.
The defending District XI-5A champions are still in line for a spot in the District tournament. The Zephyrs will need a win in one of their final two games to better assure their spot in the playoffs.
With key injuries hurting Matt Senneca's squad, the head coach has stepped back and evaluated his team following their loss to Central Catholic last Friday.
Senneca knows his team has battled hard over their recent stretch, losing games close. He is hopeful that recent practices and what they have worked on will translate to the playing field Friday night.
The Zephyrs will look to bounce back on Friday night against Nazareth.