WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall High School hired Will Robertson as the school's new head girls' basketball coach. Whitehall Athletic Director Bob Hartman made the announcement via a press release on Tuesday.
“We are very excited to name Will Robertson as our next Head Coach in Girls’ Basketball," Hartman said in a statement. "One of the things that impressed in the committee most was Will’s preparedness and passion to lead the girls’ basketball program at Whitehall. He was very detailed and informed on the state of our program and what he felt he needs to do to get it to the level of our expectations."
Robertson is a Whitehall High School graduate with head coaching experience in cross country as well as boys' and girls' volleyball. He previously was an asistant basketball coach in both the boys' and girls' programs at Parkland.