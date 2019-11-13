Both Whitehall High School and the Parkettes held signing day ceremonies on Wednesday to honor their student-athletes, who have committed to play at the collegiate level.
For the Zephyrs, five student-athletes were honored. Kate Bonshak is headed to Virginia Tech for soccer, Grace Clary to Merrimack for basketball, Shane Fillman to ESU for baseball, Ella Holmes to Kutztown for soccer, and Kresstoph Whittick for West Chester for soccer.
Two Parkettes student-athletes are going to compete at the NCAA Division l level. Jada Mangahas will continue her career at Arizona State and Sandra Jessen will be going to Stanford. Both of them are from Parkland High School.