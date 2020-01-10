As EPC cross-divisional games take focus on Friday night, both Whitehall and Parkland are set to face teams who are riding win streaks into their respective contest. The Zephyrs will face Allen, who has won six straight, and the Trojans take on Dieruff, who earned four straight victories.
Whitehall enters the game on a two-game skid that followed a five-game win streak. Despite the recent setbacks, the Zephyrs aren't shaken as they embrace an underdog mentality.
Parkland will be on the road against the Huskies, who are surging as of late. Parkland head coach Andy Stephens said that he has seen greatness from his team, but now the key is to do that consistently.