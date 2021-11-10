WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall has a chance to repeat as District XI-5A champions when they take on East Stroudsburg South on Friday night.
This Zephyrs team entered the District tournament on a different note in 2021, having dropped six straight games. They opened District play with a win over Southern Lehigh.
The defending champs have dealt with adversity all throughout the 2021 season. Each time, the veteran leadership on this team finds a way to respond.
Head coach, Matt Senneca is proud of the way his players, especially the upperclassmen, responded last week and throughout the season.