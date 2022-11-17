WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall readies for the opening round of the PIAA-5A playoffs for the second time in the last three years.
The Zephyrs taking on District II champion, Delaware Valley. For the Zephyrs, they're hoping for their second season surge to continue. After two losses to end the regular season, the Zephyrs found their stride in the District XI playoffs.
Head coach Matt Senneca see's this time turn around, and the level of play his squad is playing at on Friday nights as some of the best football they're played all season.
Sennece put it best when asked about this time of year, " Just got to stack weeks and survive."