WHITEHALL, Pa. - One final District 11 title to be given out on the diamond, Whitehall taking on Northampton in the 6A softball championship at Pates Park on Thursday.
The three-seed Zephyrs took out the EPC champs, Freedom in the semifinals to reach the title game. Whitehall is a team that has been in contention all season long.
Head coach Blake Morgan noted that it's been a steady and well-balanced attack all season at the plate and on the mound. Their work in the preseason has paid off to reach this point.
After missing out on the EPC title, they are ready to take center stage in the District title game. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 PM on Thursday.