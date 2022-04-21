WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall has yet to lose this season on the volleyball court, and it would stay that way on Thursday. The Zephyrs with a five-set win over Freedom.
The Zephyrs jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first two games of the match. The Patriots not going away that easy, they take a close third set before cruising to a win in the fourth.
Fifth and final set was all Whitehall, they jumped out to a commanding lead and never looked back. They improve to 11-0, Freedom takes a step back at 7-5.