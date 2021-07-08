The legion baseball game between Whitehall-Coplay and Salisbury on Thursday evening was suspended in the third inning due to inclement weather. The contest is slated to resume on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Whitehall-Coplay took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second frame via an inside the park home run by Austin Miller.

The game was halted in the top of the third inning with the bases loaded for Salisbury.