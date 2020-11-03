WHITEHALL, Pa. - The District 11 football game between Whitehall and Southern Lehigh slated for Friday was pushed to Sunday, due to the presence of COVID-19 cases in the Whitehall student body which prompted the closure of school buildings and stoppage of extracurricular activities.
The game is set for a 1:30 p.m. kick-off on Sunday afternoon as both teams begin their quest for a district title.
The Whitehall School District announced four confirmed cases and one presumptive case in the past six days.
This schedule change comes one day after Saucon Valley was forced to drop of out of the district playoffs due to COVID-19 issues.