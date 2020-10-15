Whitehall and Southern Lehigh posted big victories on Thursday night in local high school football games. The Zephyrs cruised past Allen 37-0 while the Spartans topped Catasauqua 35-7.
With the win, Whitehall improved to 2-2 this season while the victory pushed Southern Lehigh to 2-1 this fall.
The battle between the Spartans and the Rough Riders was moved up from Friday to Thursday night due to the forecasted inclement weather for Friday.
Jake Fauzio recorded three scores in Southern Lehigh's win.