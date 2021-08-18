WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall Athletic Department will be adding another football jersey to the retired list. Saquon Barkley's number 21 jersey will join two other, former NFL players.
This will be the third jersey that the Zephyrs football team has retired, Barkley joining Matt Millen and Dan Koppen.
Whitehall Athletic Director, Bob Hartman has been looking forward to this moment and getting to honor a Zephyr great.
" The opportunity to honor Saquon for hit outstanding accomplishments throughout his Zephyr football career is something we've been anxious to do. Saquon's career through high school, college and the NFL has been on the same path as Matt and Danny. We are looking forward to an amazing night hosting Saquon, his family, friends and coaches" Hartman said in a press release.
The retirement ceremony will take place at halftime of the September 10th game against Liberty.