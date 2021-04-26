WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall defeated Parkland 3-1 (18-25, 28-26, 26-24, 25-23) in an EPC boys' volleyball match on Monday night. The loss is the first of the season for the Trojans. The Zephyrs have just one loss so far in the 2021 campaign.
After Parkland took the first set the Trojans were on the verge of winning the second set as well as the visitors held a 26-25 advantage, but Whitehall won that point and rallied to earn the 28-26 win in the second set.
The next two sets were equally as competitive to the end. The two teams were tied at 12 in the third set before Whitehall edged Parkland towards the end of the set.