WHITEHALL, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC squaring off at Whitehall on Wednesday afternoon. The host Zephyrs picking up a huge win over the EPC East and District XI-6A leading Freedom Patriots, 11-7.
The Zephyrs found themselves in a hole after the first inning, trailing by one run. That would be doubled up heading into the bottom of the second where they would take control of this one.
Top of the fifth, the Patriots would try to fight back into this one, getting within four but it wouldn't be enough. Both teams combining for 26 hits in the offensive affair.
Whitehall improves to, 13-1 while Freedom suffers just its second loss, 11-2.