WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall defeated Nazareth 4-2 in a District 11-3A first round field hockey match at the Zephyr Sports Complex on Monday night. With the win, the Zephyrs advance to the next round to face top-seed Emmaus.
Whitehall scored twice in the first half and held a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Blue Eagles cut the deficit to one with a goal just three minutes into the second half. Later in the half, however, Whitehall's Maddie Trocki scored her second goal of the game to push the score to 4-2 and secure the win.
Whitehall is the eighth seed in the bracket. Click here to view the complete bracket.