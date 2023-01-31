WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall boys basketball is readying for a deep run in the postseason. Already a lock for the District XI tournament, the Zephyrs still need some help to get into the EPC tournament.
They need to pick up some wins, and need some help along the way to make it happen.
For head coach Jeff Jones, he believes his team is starting to peak again at the right time. Coming into Tuesday nights game over Central Catholic, they picked up two impressive wins over Emmaus and Allen last week.
Those wins giving Jones the vibes that his team is in a good spot as the postseason is right around the corner.