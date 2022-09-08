WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall bounced back in week two with a road win over Liberty. The Zephyrs returning home in week three with a challenge awaiting them, Emmaus.
The Green Hornets have won two close contests to start the season, their defense leading the way. For Matt Senneca's squad, there's a sense of confidence heading into this one after getting back to even on the year.
For the Zephyr's, they had to fight back in the second half to earn their first win of the year. A team that has faced early adversity is ready for their next test.