The game-winning two-point conversion that catapulted Whitehall past Northampton in their rivalry showdown on Friday night was named the Triple Hot Play of the Week after winning the online vote this past weekend. The dramatic play earned 46% of the online vote on The Big Ticket page on wfmz.com.
Zephyr quarterback Quinn Wentling connected with Bryce Bashore for the two-point conversion that gave Whitehall a 36-35 win in the Cement Bowl.
Voting happens every week after The Big Ticket airs on Friday night. Polls close at 2 p.m. on the following Monday.