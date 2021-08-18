WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall bounced back in 2020 with a District title over Pocono Mountain East, but the Zephyrs are out to prove more in 2021. Matt Senneca enters his third season still looking for a win over the EPC South.
The Zephyrs return plenty of guys from their District title team a season ago, and the confidence amongst that group has only continued to grow.
Senneca knows that the season is a grind from beginning to end, with plenty of talent across the board. He knows this group has the ability to play with any team in the EPC.