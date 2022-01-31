BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's basketball team won Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors for the fourth consecutive week today when the weekly awards were announced by the league office.
Tyler Whitney-Sidney captured his first weekly honor after a pair of strong games in the Mountain Hawks 1-1 week. The Somerville, Mass. native netted a career high 19 points and added four assists in Lehigh's victory over Army West Point on Wednesday. He followed that up with 11 points in a two-point setback on Friday at Holy Cross.
Teammate Keith Higgins Jr. won the ROW honors three straight weeks from January 10 through January 24.
The Mountain Hawks will be at Stabler Arena for two games this week - hosting Navy on Wednesday and Boston University on Saturday. Lehigh is currently tied for fourth place in the PL standings, one game behind Army and Navy.