READING, Pa. - A wiffle ball tournament to benefit charity is set to begin on Friday night with multiple former and current baseball players in the competition.
The tournament will take place at the Dream Field in Berks County and will help raise fund for the Dream League and Baseballtown Charities. The event was organized by Scot Teller and his family.
Among the players are former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Dom Brown as well as current minor league players Niko Hulsier and Travis Blankenhorn, who are in the Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins' organizations, respectively. Additionally, Reading Phillies hall of famer Michael Spidale will be playing.