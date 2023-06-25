NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania... Carbon. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Lehighton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington, Walnutport, Emerald, Berlinsville, Neffs, Schnecksville, Danielsville, Beltzville State Park, and Jordan Valley. - This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 62 and 79. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&