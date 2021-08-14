MOOSIC, Pa. - A wild pitch in the 10th inning gave the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders a 6-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night at PNC Field. The loss dropped the Pigs to 40-46 this season.
Austin Ross got the start for the IronPigs after Adonis Medina was called up to the Philadelphia Phillies. Ross made his first-ever Triple-A start and threw just one inning where he gave up a 1-0 lead early to the hosts.
The IronPigs took a 3-2 lead in the fourth frame, but the RailRiders responded with three runs in the fifth to grab a 5-3 lead. A run in the seventh and another in eighth for the IronPigs tied the game at five and forced extra innings.
T.J. Rivera and Matt Vierling hit homeruns for Lehigh Valley.
The teams are set to play the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.