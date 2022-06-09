READING, Pa. - Reading walks it off on a wild pitch for their second straight win over Altoona, 1-0.
It was a pitchers duel in Baseballtown on Thursday night, the Fightins getting nine solid innings between five different pitchers. Brian Marconi would earn the win, tossing a hitless ninth inning.
The other four pitchers would combine for 10 strikeouts and allow just two hits to the Curve.
Hunter Markwardt would come home to score on a wild pitch in the ninth inning by the Curve. Markwardt came on as a pinch runner for Aldrem Corredor, who hit a single earlier in the ninth.
Two of the Fightins four hits came in the ninth, both singles leading to the run on a wild pitch.