ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The host Red Wings scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to earn a 2-1 walkoff win over Lehigh Valley on Thursday at Frontier Field.
Lehigh Valley (72-65) managed only three hits on the evening and scored their lone run in the sixth inning when Johan Camargo drove home Dustin Peterson with a sacrifice fly.
That was good enough to back the strong pitching of Michael Plassmeyer and Griff McGarry who combined for seven scoreless innings. Rochester scratched out a run in the bottom of the eighth, setting the stage for extra inning outcome.
The IronPigs will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Red Wings again on Friday.