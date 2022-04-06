WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins cooled off streaking Lehigh Valley with a 3-1 win Wednesday evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena.
Jonathan Gruden scored a pair of goals as WB/S handed the Phantoms their first loss in the last five games. Trailing 2-0, Lehigh Valley cut the deficit in half on a goal by Hayden Hodgson with just over five minutes remaining.
Forced to pull the goal, Gruden tallied an empty-net goal with 1:35 left to thwart the Phantoms comeback.
Lehigh Valley returns home to face Hershey on Friday at the PPL Center.