An Allentown basketball standout is headed to the NBA.
Tyrese Martin will join the Atlanta Hawks.
The William Allen grad was picked up 51st overall in the NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, and was immediately traded to the Hawks.
He forwent his final season of eligibility at UConn to declare for the draft back in March.
This past season he helped guide the Huskies to a five-seed in the NCAA tournament and made it to the Big East semifinals.
Waking up to AWESOME NEWS Allentown!! Let's go @resemartin4 ! https://t.co/Jp6QLTdK4U— Allentown Schools (@AllentownSD) June 24, 2022